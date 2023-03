Crime, Military, News

Special operations commander arrested after alleged drunk driving incident

March 3, 2023 | Hansen Hasenberg

A commander with Hurlburt Field’s 1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron has been demoted after being arrested Feb. 18 in Shalimar. Collin Charlie Christopherson, 37, of Niceville, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI), hit and run and a moving traffic violation for reckless driving resulting in damage to property or a person. The Shalimar Police Department responded to the incident involving Christopherson and made the arrest.