Brian Out Loud

It’s why I’m now a writer chronicling the achievements of athletes who can do what I never had a chance to do.

But no one wants to hear about my athletic hopes and dreams. So, on that note, we shall move on and

instead talk about the athletes who have been given a chance to live out their dreams and get the opportunity to take their talents to the next level.

Guys like Devin Wright at Navarre, Marcus Patterson at Crestview, Ty Pitts at Pace and Dre’Von Hollis at Milton only scratch the surface of the athletes we’ve seen sign with a college either last Wednesday or in the past couple of months.

There are more I didn’t name and plenty more who probably deserve to get a look from a school but just haven’t yet. Not that it can’t change over the final few months of the school year.

Of course, it’s no secret that landing an opportunity to play college football or any other sport has become a little more difficult because of the presence of the transfer portal.

Coaches can now take a look at athletes who already have experience rather than go out and recruit the athletes who have yet to play at the college level.

The transfer portal has gone crazy lately. Hundreds of athletes are in it. Some will find a school. Others won’t and end up regretting their decision to transfer in the first place.

I’m all for athletes taking advantage of the transfer portal. If you don’t like one situation, go give it a shot to find a better one.

But at the same time, I want to see the athletes who have spent four years playing a high school sport get their shot at playing a college sport.

Striking that balance between transfers and incoming freshmen is not easy for coaches, but there’s no question some schools lean more towards transfers over newcomers.

Playing a college sport is a great dream to have and it will continue to be a dream for every kid who puts on a uniform in one sport or another.

It shouldn’t be the only goal, though. The education side of the equation should matter as well, because only a small percentage of athletes are ever going to continue playing their chosen sport beyond college.

Those skills will fade, but the free education an athlete was able to get because of his or athletic ability is never going to fade and it can never be taken away.

That’s something the athletes who have recently signed their name to a national letter of intent should always remember while also making the most of the opportunity you’ve been given from an athletic standpoint.

They are fortunate to be there. And hey, they get to play the sport they love while I continue to write about them and their achievements.