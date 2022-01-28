Here is an update on your new Crestview News Bulletin

As I write this, we are entering week No. 2 of bringing you the Crestview News Bulletin.

For the worst of reasons – you didn’t get your paper – I have spoken to more of you than I probably will on this issue ever again.

You were calling me about Wednesday’s paper, which we no longer publish. As you can tell from the paper you’re reading now, we publish on Thursday.

While it was hard having to disappoint those of you that I talked to, it was also wonderful to speak to each and every one of you. You could not have been more kind or gracious once you understood we were in transition and had not had a way to get in touch with you and prepare you.

That’s why I’m using this space this week to make sure you know everything I can tell you about your new paper.

We are hiring staff.

We are publishing once a week instead of twice.

We will continue to use the U.S. Postal Service for delivery. We print the papers on Tuesday, deliver them to stores and the post office on Wednesday and you should get them on Thursday.

We are looking for an office space in Crestview.

We are very interested in your local news, announcements, businesses and advertising.

The first week was extra challenging because we didn’t have access to the emails, social media or websites that have been associated with the Crestview News Bulletin. That is all being worked out and we hope to stay connected with you in a number of ways moving forward.

I had the pleasure of attending the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly networking breakfast last week. This one was hosted by the Blackwater Golf Club, which is being opened by the City of Crestview this spring. They know how to throw a party!

I’ve been to my share of chamber breakfasts in my 20-plus years of journalism and can’t remember one quite as fun. Nor can I remember being welcomed so warmly by everyone from Boy Scout leaders to city council members and business owners.

I especially enjoyed the putting contest on stage, which was taken very seriously by the teams of people who were selected. There was much cheering, razzing, laughing and checking to make sure no one was cheating.

I didn’t make my way around the room in time, but it was also great to see a table of north Okaloosa County educators at the breakfast. I would have liked to meet each of you, but I ran out of time. Please send your school news, for now, to me at editor@crestviewnewspaper.com. I know there are a lot of great things going on in our schools and I know our readers want to see and hear more from you.

A quick update on the news in last week’s paper about the City of Crestview taking over animal control from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society. City officials told me that they have temporarily contracted with Walton County to provide animal control while they get an internal department up and running and properly housed.

The number at the former Crestview News Bulletin office is 850-682-6524. Please call that with questions, comments or concerns.

My cell is 850-598-0176 if you are having trouble reaching us.

Good lord willing and the creeks don’t rise, you will have your paper in your mailbox on Thursday.

Looking forward to hearing from you!