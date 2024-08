In the Lion King, there’s a memorable scene where Mufasa, king of the Pride Lands, stands with his son, Simba, overlooking Pride Rock. Speaking of the future, Mufasa explains that at some point, his time in the circle of life will end, and it will be Simba’s time to rule.

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month. Become a Website Subscriber Username Password





Remember Me





Forgot Password