Shoal River Middle wins county championship in boys’ basketball

“Its one of the most athletic teams I have ever coached,” Phillips said.

Phillips has been around Crestview athletics for most of his life. This is his first year as varsity head coach.

The Mustangs came into the championship game with just one blemish on their record, a 48-45 loss to Ruckel. The loss came at the midpoint of the season. According to the coaches, that loss galvanized the team, and they played the rest of the season “on another level.”

“We learned a lot from that game,” Phillips said. “It helped us to get better.”

On top of getting better on the court, Phillips and assistant coach Robert Maddens stressed the importance of being a “student-athlete.”

This season, the team averaged a 3.0 GPA. Something, the coaches say is unheard of for Shoal River athletics.

“I challenged the guys to reach that 3.0 GPA for the team,” Phillips said.

To achieve the GPA goal, the team had study halls before school every day.

Improvement in the classroom and on the field of play became the focal point for the team going into the season.

“You didn’t have to force them to practice,” said Maddens, who also teaches social studies. “They wanted to get better.”

The Mustangs are all smiles after their big win in Destin. Submitted photo

Shoal River finished the regular season at 14-1 and took on Destin Middle and Ruckel in the playoffs. The games were both played at Destin Middle School.

The Mustangs won their first round matchup versus Destin with a resounding 59-26 victory.

Shoal River then beat Ruckel 49-30.

This was Shoal River Middle School’s second championship this year. The other was football.

Most of the players on the team are in eighth grade and will be heading to Crestview High School next year.

“I expect great success for these young men when they go to high school,” Phillips said.