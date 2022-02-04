Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in double homicide sold car to Crestview-area resident

A man wanted for questioning in a domestic-violence related double homicide near Fort Walton Beach Jan. 31 was located dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Feb. 2 inside a vehicle in Indiana.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators had been searching for 47-year old Chad Ankenbrand since discovering the bodies of his estranged girlfriend, 52-year old Annastacia Merrell, and Merrell’s co-worker, 51-year old Patrick Tymoch, inside Merrell’s Bentwood Lane home Tuesday afternoon. The pair appeared to have suffered single gunshot wounds.

Chad Ankenbrand

Ankenbrand was considered a person of interest and the OCSO’s investigation into the shooting to determine all the facts is continuing.

Ankenbrand’s missing black Ford Mustang was also located today at a home east of Crestview.

Investigators learned Ankenbrand had sold the car Monday to a citizen who discovered Wednesday afternoon that the OCSO was trying to locate both the vehicle and Ankenbrand. He immediately contacted law enforcement.

OCSO Investigators believe Ankenbrand was trying to get to Illinois, where he has connections. He was driving Merrell’s 2013 silver Nissan Juke. The car with Ankbrand’s body inside were found not far from the Indiana/Illinois state line.