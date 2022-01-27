Randy’s Report

March 24, 2016 was the worst day of my professional life. I can now say Jan. 10 of this year is the best day of my professional life as new News Bulletin owner Sandi Kemp extended to me an offer I couldn’t refuse to return to the Bulletin to write about sports again. My first day in the office will be Feb. 14, which is 2,153 days since that day in March six years ago.

It’s fitting that this old bachelor is returning to the job I most love on Valentine’s Day. The three greatest loves of my life have always been the Lord, my family/friends and writing sports. Thank you Sandi for letting me live my dream again.

That Thursday was just the start of loss in my life in my life that year. I had to put my dog of 13 years down in August. And the greatest loss occurred when my mom, Joan Dickson, died.

A lot has happened in the last six years or so. I tried selling cars at a dealership in Crestview, without much success. I was a substitute teacher in Okaloosa County, and I tried to start a website covering sports in North Okaloosa County.

When those things didn’t work out, I returned to the Knoxville, Tennessee area in July 2018, hoping that my degree from the University of Tennessee might get my foot in a few more doors professionally.

As it turns out, I’ve been working at Walmart since October 2018. In that time, I’ve dealt with prostate cancer, cataracts and covid. But I’m still standing and I’m excited to be returning to Crestview.

I honestly wasn’t looking to get back into sports writing. And, after being laid off by the Bulletin, if I were to return to the newspaper business, I could never see myself doing it in Crestview. I thought I’d be in the Knoxville area for a while so much so that I joined a fitness club with a three-year contract the last week in December.

People often say hindsight is 20/20. I believe that’s only true in looking back on the road we travel. Everything else is just speculation.

I know the last six years have changed me for the good. They’ve made me more understanding and a little more sympathetic in areas that previously I was lacking those qualities.

I have missed writing sports. I’ve missed the players, coaches and fans. I’ve missed turning a story and watching young people grow into adults.

I believe God created me to write, and to be a sportswriter. The best days of my career were at the News Bulletin. I’ll be 64 in May, and I hope to retire from the Bulletin, but not for another five or six years.

My battery is recharged and I’m ready to go. Now all I have to do is find a place to live as I soak up the last few weeks in East Tennessee.

I have some ideas for some stories, and I welcome your thoughts as well to help me get off to a quick start. Feel free to email me with your thoughts at BigRandle@ymail.com.

I’ll see you soon.