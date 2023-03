Opinion

Randy’s Report

March 21, 2023 | Randy Dickson

I am a Roger Maris fan. I’m so much a Roger Maris fan that when I was 9 years old, I bought a 34-ounce Roger Maris model baseball bat, which was much too heavy for me to actually swing at that age. Most people are familiar with the name of Roger Maris. Most even know that in 1961 he hit 61 home runs to break the record of 60 homers set in 1927. Many of you will know that for 30 years an asterisk was next to the record.