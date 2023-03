Opinion

Randy’s Report

March 13, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Much has been written by the national press about Detroit Mercy basketball player Antoine Davis approaching the National Collegiate Athletic Association career scoring record held by Pete Maravich. Davis, who has played five years of varsity basketball at Mercy, came up three points shy of tying the career scoring record of 3,667 set by Maravich while playing for LSU from 1967-1970. That’s three seasons that Maravich played compared to the five Davis played.