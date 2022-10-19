Randy’s Report

Opinion

Occasionally, I’m asked who the best athlete I’ve seen is or who I think is the best athlete to come out of North Okaloosa County is.

The one name fits the bill for both questions. In this corner of Okaloosa County, the name Houston McTear is still remembered. For those of us a certain age, images of McTear remain as fresh in our mind as those days of our youth when Houston blazed a trail that will probably never again be seen.