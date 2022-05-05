Out and About

I had the opportunity to sit down with our U.S. House Representative, Matt Gaetz, at his district office in Pensacola last week. He was preparing for a hearing with Alejandro Mayorkas last Thursday and took an hour out of his day to chat about his district that covers all the areas where we have news organizations.

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month. Become a Website Subscriber Username Password





Remember Me





Forgot Password