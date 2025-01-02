Out and About

Now that I know – I have to do something about it. Which is why I think a lot of people avoid the truth, myself included…because we just might start feeling guilty (which is a terrible feeling) or have to actually start doing the work to fix what is broken, or wrong. Things have to change in order to “do better” and change can be uncomfortable. I’ve been avoiding a lot of difficult truths, but I’ve resolved that I’m going to face them head-on. None of this is easy, but anything worth doing – is usually not easy. I like the saying, “pick your hard.” It is hard to lose weight, but it is also hard to live with the consequences of high blood sugar and blood pressure and cholesterol reducing medicines. Thankfully, I don’t have any of those yet – but I could be heading in that direction.

2025 is going to be an interesting year. We have our 25th anniversary of Navarre Press in May, and we will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of Navarre in 2025, beginning with a turtle drop on Navarre Beach at midnight on Jan 1.

Let’s start the new year with awesome new year quotes.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Abraham Lincoln

“Every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all of our lives.” Steven Spielberg

“You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them.” Michael Jordan

“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” Oscar Wilde

“Continuous improvement is better than delayed perfection.” Mark Twain

“To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” Winston Churchill

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Martin Luther King

“I make so many beginnings there never will be an end.” Louisa May Alcott

“The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul and a new nose; new feet, a new backbone, new ears, and new eyes.”

“I want to make a New Year’s prayer, not a resolution. I’m praying for courage.” Susan Sontag

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you.” Fred DeVito

“In the new year, I will be too busy watering my own grass to notice if yours is greener.” Mark and Angel Chernoff

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” Albert Einstein

“God is so good to give us new days and New Years since He knows we need so many times to start over.” Lacey Sturm

“Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right.” Henry Ford

“Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect.” Alan Cohen

“The best is yet to come.” Frank Sinatra