New crab trap regulation goes into effect in March

February 24, 2023 | Hansen Hasenberg

The more than 25,000 Floridians with recreational crab traps will soon have to make some changes. A new Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission regulation, which went into effect March 1, requires crab traps to have a rigid opening no larger than six-by-two inches. The purpose of this change is to help reduce the bycatch of diamondback terrapins in crab traps.