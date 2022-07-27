Looking back at Census 2020: What Florida’s business and community leaders need to know
Opinion
Following the 2020 Census, Florida could have secured:
Extra yearly federal funding;
An additional congressional seat; and
Reliable data to guide statewide business and economic development, workforce infrastructure, social services, and decision-making for the years to come.
