Opinion

Life lessons from ‘The Wrath of Khan’

March 13, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The other day, I watched “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and more than 40 years later it remains an excellent movie on its own and is still the peak of Star Trek in my opinion. One thing I really paid attention to in this latest viewing of the movie is just how great some of the lines are and how they really have inspired me and have had a small part in forging me into the person I am today.