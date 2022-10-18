Let’s be Clear: Vote NO on Amendment 2!

When a long-time liberal Democrat and a former conservative Florida State Senator agree on a major ballot issue, you should pay attention. This election we will choose a governor, senator, congressmembers and legislators.

We will also be asked to severely weaken our power as citizens to amend our state’s Constitution. Ballot Amendment 2 would eliminate the Constitution Revision Commission (CRC), a once-every-twenty-year citizen’s commission with the ability to put forward Constitutional Amendments on the Ballot.