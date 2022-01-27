FWB trio busted after wild 110-mph-plus car chase into Crestview

Three people were arrested on various charges Wednesday after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a call of shots being fired near Fort Walton Beach were led on a high speed chase north to Crestview.

The OCSO received a call of shots being actively fired involving multiple cars on Bear Road around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night. Deputies spotted one of the cars matching the description given fleeing the area and attempted a traffic stop on Racetrack Road. The orange Mitsubishi sped off and a 9mm handgun was tossed out the window.

The driver reached speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour and drove into oncoming traffic as the car headed north towards Crestview. Deputies used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires and ultimately forced the car off the roadway on South Ferdon Boulevard.

They saw 30-year old Jamall Ferguson of Fort Walton Beach get out of the driver’s seat. Ferguson is charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, and tampering with or destroying evidence.

Ferguson was found to have 25 felony arrests and two felony convictions, according to his OCSO arrest report.

Passenger 28-year old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and tampering with or destroying evidence. A second passenger, 19-year old Da’vion Wingate of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with an outstanding warrant of failure to appear for a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

A spent 9mm shell casing was located on the car’s front passenger floorboard. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.