Opinion

For God’s Sake: From what will you fast? With what will you replace it?

March 20, 2023 | Rev. Mark Broadhead

The season of Lent is now about half over as we move toward the celebration of Easter. The time of Lent is often seen as a time of fasting. No, this does not mean driving faster in your vehicle to try to beat the red light. It doesn’t mean running faster as you go for your daily run.