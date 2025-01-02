Opinion

For God’s Sake

January 2, 2025 | Staff Reporters

The words “new year” will take on greater significance for the congregation I serve as pastor. Though now a “church start-up,” this congregation anticipates gaining full-church status with the Evangelical Free Church early in the first quarter of the new year. Also, in January of 2025, we will be gathering for worship on Sundays in the chapel at Gulf Pointe Latin School on East Bay Blvd. The school’s chapel and campus are beautiful, and we thank God for the privilege of gathering there. Further, we have just inducted our first group of members. We are eager for this new year of faithful ministry.