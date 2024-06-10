Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Florida News
Feds fire back on Title IX gender rule
Tallahassee – The Biden administration has urged a U.S. district judge to reject efforts by Florida and other states to block a new federal rule about sex-based discrimination in education programs.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.