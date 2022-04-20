Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
  • Home
  • News
  • FDOT, partners look to build next generation of workers with Construction Career Days
News

FDOT, partners look to build next generation of workers with Construction Career Days

| Hansen Hasenberg

On April 26 and 27, Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds will host the Northwest Florida Construction Career Days.

The event will bring around 900 high school students from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County over the two days to give them a look at career opportunities in the transportation and construction industries.

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage

Latest News Stories

Crestview News Bulletin Logo

  • Monday - Friday
    8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

  • Mailing Address
    638 N Ferdon Blvd
    Crestview, FL 32536

© Copyright 2016-2026 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Service

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing

error: Content is protected !!