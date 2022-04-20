FDOT, partners look to build next generation of workers with Construction Career Days

On April 26 and 27, Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds will host the Northwest Florida Construction Career Days.
The event will bring around 900 high school students from Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa County over the two days to give them a look at career opportunities in the transportation and construction industries.
Monday - Friday
8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Mailing Address
638 N Ferdon Blvd
Crestview, FL 32536
