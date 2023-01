Opinion

Dusting Off

January 31, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

In the 20-plus years I have been a journalist, I have covered hundreds of events, written thousands of stories. However, the story that had probably the biggest impact on my life wasn’t even a story that I wrote. In October 2016, I was the editor of two different weekly newspapers, one that sadly isn’t around any longer and the other is not the paper that it used to be because of budget cuts, which is just as sad. That was when we found out that Alaqua Animal Refuge had rescued dozens of Great Danes.