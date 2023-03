Opinion

Does car-buying have to be a chore?

March 6, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

I bought my first car in 2000, a brand-new blue Volkswagen Beetle. To this day, it’s still probably my favorite car that I’ve ever owned. Back then, buying a car was an exciting experience. It was far and away the most expensive purchase I had made at that point in my life and remained that way for many years.