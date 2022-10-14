Crestview student charged with two felonies after weapon found

A Crestview High School student is charged with two felonies after an investigation allegedly revealed he had armed himself with a razor blade in preparation for a planned off campus fight after school on Fri., Oct. 14.
According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, information was obtained that Tyler Mahler, 16, has a weapon in his possession and intended to hurt a 15 year old girl. The arrest report says Mahler was found with silver razor blade in a Ziploc bag in his right jeans pocket on school grounds.
