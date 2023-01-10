City’s efforts to remove blight a move in the right direction

We feel the need to applaud the City of Crestview’s efforts to combat blight. Unfortunately, blight is an issue that most communities have to deal with. It doesn’t take long for a piece of property to fall into disrepair when the owner stops, or in some cases never, taking care of it.

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month. Become a Website Subscriber Username Password





Remember Me





Forgot Password