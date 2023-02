Financial Focus

Can you count on Social Security?

February 21, 2023 | SandpaperMarketingAdmin

If you’re getting closer to retirement, you might be thinking more about Social Security. Specifically, can you count on it to contribute part of the income you’ll need as a retiree? There’s been an increase in alarming language surrounding the solvency of Social Security, but in reality, its prospects are not nearly as gloomy as you might have heard.