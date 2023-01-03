Faith

Bishop Wack, Diocese look to new year

January 3, 2023 | Hansen Hasenberg

Even after five years as Bishop with the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, Bishop William “Bill” Wack said he is just getting started. Over the past few years, Wack (pronounced wok) and the Diocese have had to deal with several issues which have taken away the church’s ability to map out the future.