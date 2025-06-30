Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Skip to main content
Advertisement

Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.

News

New bill shields elected officials’ information

| Florida News Service
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that creates a public-records exemption to prevent the release of home addresses and telephone numbers of legislators, members of Congress and numerous other elected officials.
DeSantis

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage

Latest News Stories

error: Content is protected !!