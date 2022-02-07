Zac Taylor was opposing quarterback when Hatten coached Pearl River to a national title

“The wind was blowing about 30 miles an hour. It wasn’t anything close to what we were used to coming out of southern Mississippi,” Hatten said.

On the other sideline that day was Butler Community College. Its quarterback in that game was Zach Taylor, the current head coach of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Hatten recalls that Taylor was a pretty good quarterback for the junior college out of Kansas.

“He had a good field presence and handled the offense well, and he carried himself well,” Hatten said. “They had a pretty good team. We were just a little better that day and won by a few possessions.”

Hatten isn’t surprised Taylor went on to become a coach and said it’s neat to think a quarterback he coached against is now in a Super Bowl.

“When you are old like I am, you have an opportunity to see those kind of things,” Hatten said with a laugh. “I’ve coached and played against a lot of guys that have gone to the NFL, but I don’t think I’ve ever coached against someone who has gone to the Super Bowl.”

Hatten admits that he didn’t expect the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl this year, marking the first time they’ve done it since 1989.

“If you told me at the beginning that the Bengals would make it to a Super Bowl, I would have been shocked. If you had said they were playing the Rams, I’d be even more shocked. Things just lined up,” Hatten said.

The same can be said about Hatten’s 2004 team, which finished the year 12-0, winning three times by double digits. He guided Pearl River to four state titles and a runner-up finish in a second national title game two years after winning it. He’s been at Crestview since 2013.

With more than 30 years of coaching under his belt, Hatten said he wouldn’t trade professions for anything.

“It’s not often you get to go through life with a job where you don’t have to peak at the clock all the time,” Hatten said. “A lot of people live their lives looking at the clock, waiting for the next day off. Coaching isn’t like that. It’s fun and exciting, but there are challenges. I’m blessed and fortunate to be a coach and have some success.”