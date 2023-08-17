Featured Sports, football, Sports

Young Bulldogs get taste of varsity football in Kickoff Classic

August 17, 2023 | Randy Dickson

The Crestview football team traveled to Escambia High School on Thursday for a Kickoff Classic that was more a situational scrimmage than a practice game. Each team had the same number of plays on offense. Each possession started from the same designated spot on the field at the start of the alternating possessions.