Faith

Why is it called ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’?

December 27, 2022 | Rev. Mark Broadhead

It has been said that Hollywood rarely lets the facts get in the way of the fiction. When it comes to certain Christmas traditions, that is certainly the case. Some decades ago, Hollywood made a movie about the birth of the Christ Child. One of the closing scenes included all the characters of the Christmas story – including the Three Wise Men. As a result of the beautiful tableau shown, most Christmas scenes and stories now include the arrival of the wise men on the night of Jesus’ birth. Spoiler alert! It didn’t happen that way.