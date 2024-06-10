Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Faith, News
Wesleyan Child Care Center serves local families
Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way they should go and when they are old, they will not depart from it.” Training children in the ways of God is just what the Wesleyan Child Care Center does. The childcare, on the campus of First Methodist Church, is located at 599 8th Ave., in Crestview.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.