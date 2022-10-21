Two decades of dominance

They say the best surprise is no surprise. There were no surprises on Thursday as the Baker volleyball team embarked on capturing a 20th consecutive district championship at Central High School.
The only team standing between the Gators and their crown was rival Jay. The Royals are a rival but they were no match for a Baker team on a mission. The Gators swept the match in straight sets by scores of 25-14, 25-10, 25-18.
Baker’s volleyball team celebrates its 20th consecutive district championship
