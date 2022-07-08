Two 15-year-olds facing murder charges in shooting desk of Crestview teen

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of a Fort Walton Beach teen last Thursday afternoon. According to Fort Walton Beach police, two 15-year-old boys – Brandon Lanieux and Trevor Brown – met 18-year-old Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez of Crestview in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive NW.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.