Two 15-year-olds facing murder charges in shooting desk of Crestview teen

July 8, 2022 | Jeff Peyton

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with the murder of a Fort Walton Beach teen last Thursday afternoon. According to Fort Walton Beach police, two 15-year-old boys – Brandon Lanieux and Trevor Brown – met 18-year-old Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez of Crestview in the parking lot of the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive NW.