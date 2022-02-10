The sound of freedom – Freedom Brass – rings in Crestview

By Brian Hughes

Cultural Services Specialist, City of Crestview

With selections ranging from Renaissance marches and “Amazing Grace” to The Muppets and Willy Wonka, Freedom Brass’s Crestview debut swept the gamut of genres and time periods, handling any seeming complexity with aplomb.

The brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Band of the West, stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is comprised of two trumpets, French horn, trombone, tuba and percussion, and played to a full house at Warriors Hall on a cold, rainy Friday evening.

However, newly enacted Department of Defense COVID-19 restrictions limited available seats to 50, making a “full house” a lot smaller than the hall’s usual 200-seat capacity.

Percussionist Airman First Class Austin Pierce performs “Rainbow Connection” from “The Muppet Movie” on an electronic vibraphone during Freedom Brass’s Crestview concert. Photo by Brian Hughes, Cultural Services Specialist, City of Crestview

“Next time we can hopefully put out more seating,” Mayor JB Whitten said after the concert as he helped fold up chairs.

Freedom Brass’s appearance drew a diverse audience, including several middle and high school band students, who welcomed the opportunity to see professional musicians at work. Many military veterans also speckled the audience, receiving applause as the band played a medley of service branch anthems and each stood for his or her branch’s anthem.

The band earned laughs as they introduced the new U.S. Space Force’s interim anthem, which is based on John Philip Sousa’s 1901 march, “The Invincible Eagle,” with Master Sergeant Eric Proper inviting trombonist Senior Airman Evan Drumm invited to play it “as you’d hear it in space.”

Airman Drumm then proceeded to play the number. Without sound.