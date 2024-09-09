Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Military, News
Test wing commander holds first all-call
The 96th Test Wing commander opened his first all-call Aug. 29 by talking about family and what it means to return home.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.