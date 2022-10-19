Talented Panthers up next for Bulldogs

Once again, the Crestview football team is looking for a bounce-back win.
The Bulldogs, who are coming off a disappointing 38-26 loss at Mosley last Thursday, host Milton on Friday in a 7 p.m. game at Jack Foster Stadium.
Crestview quarterback Jerome Brazan and the Bulldogs are looking for a win against Milton on Friday.
