Suspected drunk driver crashes into Presbyterian Church

February 22, 2023 | Staff Reporters

A suspected drunk driver has been arrested after crashing into the First Presbyterian Church of Crestview in the early morning hours of Feb. 18. The driver failed to negotiate the turn on southbound State Road 85 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90. Paul B. Carroll, 38, of Crestview, was arrested on the scene and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an accident with serious bodily injury, according to a Crestview Police Department media release.