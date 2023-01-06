News

Suspect accused of killing deputy indicted for murder

January 6, 2023 | Staff Reporters

The suspect in the fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ray Hamilton has been indicted on multiple murder and attempted murder charges. An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted Timothy Price-Williams, 43, on one count of first-degree murder in the Christmas Eve shooting death of Corporal Hamilton. Price-Williams was also indicted for attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a firearm at deputies Paxton Shelton, Ward Parsons and Brandon Simpkins, three other law enforcement officers who were standing with Corporal Hamilton when he was fatally wounded.