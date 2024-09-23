Real Time Updates
UPDATE 9-23-24 | 12:30PM
Check this page for real time hurricane updates and information
Latest News
Forecast cone released for Gulf Coast storm that’s expected to form into a hurricane
The forecast cone is currently showing projected landfall in the area of Apalachicola, near Florida’s big bend. The National Hurricane Center said in its 10 AM CT update that the disturbance is projected to strengthen near hurricane strength when it reaches the far northwestern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday night. The storm will then intensify while it moves northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Storm Center Resources
Be Prepared by Being Informed
Hurricanes are massive storm systems that form over ocean water and often move toward land. Hurricanes bring high winds, heavy rain, storm surge (rise in water level), flooding and tornadoes. These storms are dangerous and can cause damage to places far inland.
Prepare now so you can stay safe.