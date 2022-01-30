Step into history at Baker Block Museum

For many visitors to Northwest Florida, Baker is a stoplight on a long stretch of two-lane highway stretching from U.S. Highway 90 to the Florida-Alabama line.

But one of the buildings at this intersection holds more than 100 years of history, with photos, antiques and records of the northern part of Okaloosa County and portions of Santa Rosa County.

Want to help? Director Ann Spann shows a visitor the drawer filled with 30 rolls of microfilm of old newspapers. The Baker Block Museum is raising funds to have its extensive collection of area newspapers digitized so they won’t be lost to the passage of time. Call 850-537-5714 to find out how you can help. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

The Baker Block Museum is in a series of connected storefronts on the northwest side of the intersection. Murals painted by inmates at the Okaloosa Correctional Institute bookend the building, with a brightly colored one on the east side and a second mural faded by age on the west end.

This pew was built by the first pastor of Yellow River Baptist Church, which was founded in 1940. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Inside, you’ll find everything from an old moonshine still that was donated by a local family to the original counter of the former Baker Mercantile, which closed in 1994. There are school desks, photos, military uniforms and a 1,200-year-old Native American canoe, which is on permanent loan to the museum.

The Barrow family donated this moonshine still to the museum. Moonshine whiskey stills were popular in the area, especially during prohibition. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

For those interested in studying local history, one large room is a research library with more than 75,000 historical documents. Shelves are filled with books, decades of local yearbooks and binders containing history of some of the area’s original families, churches and schools.

Ann Spann, director of the Baker Block Museum, flips through one of the binders detailing the history of one of the area’s original families. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Some of the names on the edge of the binders will be familiar to those who have even a little knowledge of the area. The Ferdon family, for which Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview was named, has a binder on the shelves.

The research library, which includes computers, is set up to allow the public to do genealogical and historical research. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

So do the Cossons, who are tragically remembered due to members of their family being killed by bombs accidentally dropped by the Army Air Corps during routine training. On a summer night in 1944, two bombs fell near their house, killing four and injuring five others.

The research library, which includes computers, is set up to allow the public to do genealogical and historical research. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

The museum and its contents were nearly lost last spring when a passing RV caught fire and the driver pulled up too close to the building.

That made Director Ann Spann aware of the fragile nature of some of their records.

Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

“It made us think of (the need) to start digitizing,” she said.

The museum is managed by the North Okaloosa Historical Association. Spann and other staff have written a number of books about local history, which are for sale in the gift shop.