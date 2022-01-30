Step into history at Baker Block Museum

For many visitors to Northwest Florida, Baker is a stoplight on a long stretch of two-lane highway stretching from U.S. Highway 90 to the Florida-Alabama line.
But one of the buildings at this intersection holds more than 100 years of history, with photos, antiques and records of the northern part of Okaloosa County and portions of Santa Rosa County.
The Baker Block Museum is in a series of connected storefronts on the northwest side of the intersection. Murals painted by inmates at the Okaloosa Correctional Institute bookend the building, with a brightly colored one on the east side and a second mural faded by age on the west end.
Inside, you’ll find everything from an old moonshine still that was donated by a local family to the original counter of the former Baker Mercantile, which closed in 1994. There are school desks, photos, military uniforms and a 1,200-year-old Native American canoe, which is on permanent loan to the museum.
For those interested in studying local history, one large room is a research library with more than 75,000 historical documents. Shelves are filled with books, decades of local yearbooks and binders containing history of some of the area’s original families, churches and schools.
Some of the names on the edge of the binders will be familiar to those who have even a little knowledge of the area. The Ferdon family, for which Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview was named, has a binder on the shelves.
So do the Cossons, who are tragically remembered due to members of their family being killed by bombs accidentally dropped by the Army Air Corps during routine training. On a summer night in 1944, two bombs fell near their house, killing four and injuring five others.
The museum and its contents were nearly lost last spring when a passing RV caught fire and the driver pulled up too close to the building.
That made Director Ann Spann aware of the fragile nature of some of their records.
“It made us think of (the need) to start digitizing,” she said.
The museum is managed by the North Okaloosa Historical Association. Spann and other staff have written a number of books about local history, which are for sale in the gift shop.
Monday - Friday
8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
638 N Ferdon Blvd
Crestview, FL 32536
© Copyright 2016-2026 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Service
Designed by Sandpaper Marketing