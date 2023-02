News

State seeking death penalty against man accused of killing deputy

February 6, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The state of Florida will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Ray Hamilton, a corporal with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Christmas Eve. Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the 1st Judicial Circuit in and for Okaloosa County, filed a notice Monday that her office will seek the death penalty for Timothy Price-Williams II, 43. He is charged with committing first-degree murder for the death of Hamilton.