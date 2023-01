Military, News

SR 285 to be shut down for Eglin testing

January 25, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Eglin Air Force Base — The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex requiring the closure of State Road 285. Testing is scheduled to take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3. The road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.