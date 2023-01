columns

Some things aren’t easier with time

January 23, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

It’s hard for me to believe, but I have lived in Northwest Florida for more than 20 years now. I moved down here from Indiana back in November 2002. At the time, my best friend and his girlfriend, now his wife, moved to Okaloosa Island to take jobs at some local newspapers. I wasn’t happy at the newspaper I was working at, so I put in my notice and moved down here with the intentions of being a beach bum for a year or two before I expected to move back to Indiana and figure out my next career move.