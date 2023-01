News

‘Singin’ on the Screen’ at Crestview library

January 12, 2023 | Staff Reporters

When Hollywood found its voice in 1927, the first thing it did was burst into song. Al Jolson’s performance in Warner Bros.’ “The Jazz Singer” thrilled and delighted audiences that, until then, were used to their films being silent. The Crestview Public Library features a new exhibit about the American movie musical on the Sandra Dreaden Gallery Wall and in the lobby display cases through January.