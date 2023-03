Community, News

Shining a light on crime

March 1, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The Crestview community has united once again to shine a light on crime and come together as one, while also getting a little bit of exercise. The fourth annual Unity Flashlight Walk took place the evening of Feb. 25. The event was started by Crestview Police Chief Stephen McCosker, who joined the department in 2019.