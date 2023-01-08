Sports

Sharp-shooting Warriors down Gators

January 8, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Sometimes you just burn the game film and move on. That’s more or less what Baker boys basketball coach Brent Zessin did after Friday’s game with Pensacola Christian Academy. The Warriors wore out the nets with 14 3-point baskets good for 42 points on their way to beating the Gators 68-47.