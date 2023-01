Faith

Serving Christ one meal at a time

January 31, 2023 | Randy Dickson

In the scripture passage found in the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 25, verses 35-40, Jesus speaks of being hungry, thirsty, needing clothing and of being sick and the people cared for him. When the disciples asked, when they did those things for Jesus, he replied, “When you’ve done it to the least of these, you’ve done it to me.”