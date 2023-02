Education, News

School District announces legislative priorities for 2023

February 17, 2023 | Staff Reporters

With the 2023 legislative session a few weeks away, the Okaloosa County School District has laid out their priorities. The School District’s legislative priorities for 2023 focus on the recruitment and retention of employees and continued funding for safe and secure schools. Superintendent Marcus Chambers is in the process of presenting these items to the Northwest Florida Legislative Delegation with the intention of impacting upcoming legislation in these critical areas for education.