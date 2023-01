News

Renamed East-West connector to honor fallen officers

January 29, 2023 | Angie Womble

After several unsuccessful attempts to name the East-West connector, a name has been selected that will honor the fallen heroes of Okaloosa County. The East-West connector is part of the extensive bypass project that is underway to alleviate traffic congestion. This new route will connect Arena Road to Highway 85. The road’s purpose was clear; however, the name had been more difficult to declare.